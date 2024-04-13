TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 people charged after drugs allegedly found in Toronto encampment

    Toronto police release a photo of drugs, a replica gun and proceeds allegedly obtained by crime following a search warrant investigation in a downtown encampment. (Toronto police) Toronto police release a photo of drugs, a replica gun and proceeds allegedly obtained by crime following a search warrant investigation in a downtown encampment. (Toronto police)
    Two people have been charged after police say drugs and a replica firearm were found inside an encampment in downtown Toronto on Saturday morning.

    Police say officers were executing a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant on a number of tents in an encampment in Clarence Square Park just before 8:30 p.m. on April 12.

    Once inside, police allege a number of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, and the replica firearm were found.

    As a result, two men were arrested and charged with several offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, assault, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5000.

    The accused have been identified as 57-year-old Pablo Jose Bermudez Garcia and 33-year-old Gregoriou Fera, both of Toronto.

