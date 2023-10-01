2-month old puppy stolen during armed carjacking of Porsche in Toronto, police say

Police are searching for a male suspect after a Porsche Cayenne with a two-month-old puppy inside was stolen in an armed carjacking in Toronto Sunday morning.

According to investigators, the victim exited their car at approximately 8:45 a.m. in the area of Downsview Dells Park, just south of Sheppard Avenue and Jane Street, in North York. Then, a male allegedly approached them and demanded their car keys at gunpoint.

The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, a Porsche Cayenne with plate number CYLC891.

Police say the victim’s dog, a two-month-old Rottweiler, Pit Bull mix was in the vehicle at the time of the alleged theft.

Police are asking anyone with further information on this incident to contact investigators. Those who see the stolen vehicle on the roads are asked to dial 911 immediately.