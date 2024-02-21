2 men facing second-degree murder charges after inmate dies at Niagara Detention Centre

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder following the death of an inmate at the Niagara Detention Centre in Thorold, Ont. last June.

Police said officers were called to the scene on June 10, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. in response to a medical emergency.

Upon arrival, a 52-year-old male inmate was located without vital signs. The man was pronounced dead following first aid and CPR attempts by paramedics.

On Feb. 21, police arrested and charged two men in connection with the death.

Nineteen-year-old Jeremy Lowes-Kennedy of Welland, Ont. and 39-year-old Kelvin Justin Bascus of St. Catharines were charged with second-degree murder.

They are currently being held in custody and are pending a bail hearing on Thursday, Feb. 22. Their charges have not been tested in court.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, badge #1009533 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation remains ongoing.