    • 2 injured following collision in Scarborough

    A two-vehicle collision in Scarborough sent two people to the hospital on Thursday, police say. (Francis Gibbs/CTV News Toronto)
    A two-vehicle collision in Scarborough sent two people to the hospital on Thursday, police say.

    Toronto police said they received report of one rolled-over vehicle just after 1:30 p.m., in the area of Ellesmere and Bellamy roads, near the Scarborough Town Centre.

    Officers confirmed two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and urge drivers to take alternate routes at this time.

    The cause of collision is unknown.

