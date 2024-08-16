2 charged, 1 suspect outstanding in connection with attempted murder in Scarborough

Police have charged two suspects and are still searching for a third wanted in connection with an attempted murder earlier this month in Scarborough.

Toronto police said they responded to a report of a stabbing on Aug. 8, around 1:45 a.m., in the area of Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue, north of Lawrence Avenue East.

Police allege a man and woman met the victim in an undisclosed establishment when the woman lured the victim to an alleyway nearby.

Officers said an unknown male suspect allegedly robbed the victim and stabbed him multiple times before all three suspects fled the area in a black sedan.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators identified two of the three suspects in connection with the incident.

Police arrested Dwight Dennis, 31, and Raven Squires, 31, both of Toronto, who are both facing charges of attempted murder, robbery with offensive weapon, conspiracy to commit indictable offence and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.

They went to court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Wednesday.

Police describe the outstanding suspect as being in their mid-to-late 30s, between six-foot-one and six-foot-two, 200 pounds and has a thin beard with a moustache. They add that he was last seen wearing a red hate, a white and black Calvin Klein hoodie, black pants with a red strip on the side and white Nike Air Force shoes with a black Nike logo.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.