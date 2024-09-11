TORONTO
Suspect in downtown streetcar stabbing did not know victim: Toronto police

Police are on the scene of a stabbing on a streetcar on Dundas Street West, near University Avenue, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Tomislav Stefanac/CP24) Police are on the scene of a stabbing on a streetcar on Dundas Street West, near University Avenue, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Tomislav Stefanac/CP24)
Toronto police say a suspect accused of stabbing a person on a streetcar downtown on Tuesday did not know the victim prior to the assault.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Dundas Street West and St. Patrick Street at around 3:10 p.m.

According to investigators, a suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with another person on board a TTC streetcar.

The altercation, police said, escalated and the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbing the victim.

The suspect fled west on Dundas Street but was arrested a short time later, investigators said. The knife used in the assault was also recovered, the news release read.

The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the suspect and victim did not know each other prior to the stabbing.

A suspect, identified by police as 55-year-old James Brooks, of Toronto, has been charged with aggravated assault, weapons dangerous, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

