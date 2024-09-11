TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police say child sexually assaulted at public swimming pool

    Toronto police are looking for a suspect who they say allegedly sexually assaulted a child at a swimming pool last month. (Toronto Police Service) Toronto police are looking for a suspect who they say allegedly sexually assaulted a child at a swimming pool last month. (Toronto Police Service)
    Share

    A man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child at a public swimming pool in Toronto last month is being sought by police.

    Police said officers responded to a call for a sexual assault at a community centre swimming pool in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Manse Road in Scarborough at 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 25.

    A man and at least two children, the ages of whom were not released, were in the pool at that time when the man approached and tried to engage one of them in conversation, police said.

    The man allegedly grabbed the child and pulled them away from their mother, who intervened.

    Police said the man then approached a second child and began speaking with them. It’s at that point, police allege, that the child was sexually assaulted.

    The man fled the are in an unknown direction. It’s unclear if the child suffered any injuries.

    The suspect is described by police as male, 20 to 30 years old, with short black hair and a black beard. He was wearing sunglasses, a Lionel Messi Argentina soccer jersey and black shorts at the time of the alleged assault, police said.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News