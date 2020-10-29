TORONTO -- Toronto police have identified a 19-year-old man who died a month after he was struck by gunfire as they link the shooting to another murder and continue to search for those responsible.

On the evening of Sept. 27, emergency crews were called to 1 Shoreham Court, located in the area of Shoreham Drive and Jane Street, for multiple reports of shots fired.

At the time, police said witnesses reported hearing several shots and seeing a group of unknown people running from the address.

When police arrived on scene, a male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was subsequently rushed to a trauma centre.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said Jonathan Rodriguez-Sanchez, of Brampton, died of his injuries on Wednesday.

Officers said on Thursday that they believe the same suspects involved in this homicide are also responsible for another murder that took place in Toronto that same day.

About an hour before officials were called to Shoreham Court, police received a report of a shooting in the area of Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive.

In the earlier incident, Toronto resident Josephate Tyran Martelly, 24, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect descriptions have been released in either investigation thus far.

On Thursday, police did release surveillance camera footage showing a vehicle of interest.

The video shows a dark-coloured sedan approach an intersection before making a right-hand turn.

Anyone with further information regarding these investigations is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).