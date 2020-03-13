TORONTO -- Nineteen more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Ontario, bringing the provincial total to 79, including five recoveries.

There are more than 580 people currently under investigation for the virus. More than 4,400 people in Ontario have tested negative.

The new cases include people who live in Toronto, York Region, Peel Region, Ottawa, Niagara, and Waterloo.

All of the new confirmed patients, except for a Niagara man in his 80s who has been hospitalized, are recovering in self-isolation. He is the second patient in the province to require hospitalization since the outbreak began.

Twelve of the new patients have a travel history to countries including Egypt, United States and England. Six cases are not listed with specific sources of transmission, but health officials say the investigations into those cases are ongoing.

The total includes a new case that was reported late Thursday -- in Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the prime minister's wife. Gregoire Trudeau tested positive after exhibiting flu-like symptoms after returning from United Kingdom.

She, along with the prime minister, will remain in self-isolation for 14 days.

There are more than 170 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including one fatality in British Colombia.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday.

With files from The Canadian Press