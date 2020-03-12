Here's what's cancelled in Toronto amid COVID-19 pandemic
A number of events are being cancelled in the Greater Toronto Area due to COVID-19 concerns.
TORONTO -- Numerous professional sports leagues have suspended their seasons while other major events in Toronto have been cancelled outright amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Here is a list of event cancellations and closures that are related to the global pandemic:
- The Toronto St. Patrick’s Day parade that was scheduled for March 15 has been cancelled. Organizers say that they made the decision due to their belief that “public health and safety must come first.”
- The NBA has suspended its season for the time being and Toronto Raptors players have been told to self-isolate for 14 days after two players on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus.
- Major League Soccer has suspended its season for 30 days as of March 12. The move impacts Toronto FC games, including one that was scheduled for BMO Field on Saturday.
- The NHL has put its season on pause effective immediately. The league says that it intends to resume play as soon as it is ‘appropriate and prudent’ and still hopes to “complete the season and award the Stanley Cup.”
- The National Lacrosse League has suspended its season “until further notice. All upcoming Toronto Rock games at Scotiabank Arena are cancelled as a result.
- Canadian Screen Week activites in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, including the national broadcast gala on March 29 have been cancelled.
- The Collision tech conference that was scheduled for June 22-25 at Exhibition Place has been moved to an online-only event. Tourism Toronto says that the move will result in a loss of approximately $70 million in economic spinoff of the event.
- Shopify has cancelled the in-person portion of its “Unite” conference that was slated to take place in Toronto May 6-8.
- Pearl Jam has postponed its tour due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The tour was supposed to kick off at the Scotiabank Arena on March 18.
- The TOTech Career Fair that was scheduled for March 11 has been tentatively postponed until May 25.
- The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation has postponed its annual meeting scheduled for March 13-16 in Toronto for the time being. The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association has also postponed its aannual general meeting that was scheduled to take place in Toronto March 14-16.
- All publicly-funded Ontario schools will be closed from March 14 through April 5.
- The Ontario legislature could remain closed beyond March break. MPPs passed a motion Thursday that would allow this to happen.
- Organizers of The Home Show at the Enercare Centre say the event is immediately shutting down over COVID-19 concerns. Organizers say this is the first time in the 70 year history of the National Home Show and Toronto Home Show that the event has been suspended.
- Canada Blooms has also been suspended for the first time since its founding 24 years ago.
- Guiness SPD, a huge St. Patrick’s Day Party that was scheduled to happen at Polson Pier on March 14, has been cancelled.