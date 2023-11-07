TORONTO
Toronto

    • 18-year-old charged in stabbing at Toronto bar

    An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges in connection with a stabbing at a Toronto bar last week.

    The incident took place just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the area of Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue.

    According to investigators, a man was being escorted off the premises when he produced a knife and stabbed someone. The suspect fled the scene.

    The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

    On Tuesday, police said that a suspect identified as Alexander Mileski was taken into custody and charged with assault with a weapon, assault bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and failing to comply with an undertaking.

    The charges have not been proven in court.

