16-year-old boy arrested in connection with stabbing at Thornhill bus stop
A teenage boy has been arrested, and a second suspect remains outstanding after a stabbing at a bus stop in Thornhill earlier this month.
The incident happened on May 9, just after 1 p.m., in the area of Royal Orchard Boulevard and Yonge Street.
York Regional Police said a male got off a Viva bus and stabbed another male who was waiting at the bus stop multiple times.
As it was happening, a third male who was also at the bus shelter proceeded to film the incident.
Police said the two male suspects then fled the scene on foot.
When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
On Thursday, police announced that one of the suspects, a 16-year-old Markham boy, was arrested and charged with attempted to commit murder, possession of a weapon, aggravated assault and two counts of breach of probation.
Police said they continue to look for the second suspect, who is described as male, tall with a thin build, dark hair, and clean-shaven. He was wearing a red backpack, dark jacket and pants, a red-and-white multi-coloured hoodie and sunglasses.
They are asking anyone with information to contact the York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas rampage
Fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was killed in her Texas classroom on Tuesday, massacred along with her co-teacher and 19 students. Two days later, a family member says her brokenhearted husband died.
Gunman's final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school was inside for more than an hour before he was killed in a shootout, law enforcement authorities said Thursday amid mounting public anger and scrutiny over their response to the rampage.
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
BREAKING NEWS | Oilers knock off Flames in OT to advance to Western Conference final
The Edmonton Oilers defeated their Alberta rival Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime in Game 5 of their second-round NHL playoff series Thursday night to advance to the Western Conference final.
'Horrifying experience': 10-year-old boy recounts hiding during deadly Texas school shooting
A 10-year-old boy in a classroom just down the hallway from the room where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday said the experience of hiding during the shooting was 'terrifying.'
Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised
In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.
Russian plane grounded indefinitely at Toronto Pearson racking up huge parking bill
A massive Russian plane that was grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport back in February is racking up a substantial parking bill.
Monkeypox cases up to 26; first case detected in Ontario: PHAC
There are now 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, according to an update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the virus has been detected in a new province, with one case in Ontario.
Canada's job vacancies are at a record high
The number of job vacancies across Canada reached an all-time high in March, ending a five-month decline, Statistics Canada said Thursday.
Montreal
-
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
-
EMSB to launch legal challenge against Bill 96
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) announced late Thursday it has hired a legal firm to start a legal action to contest the validity of Bill 96, An Act Respecting French.
-
In backlash to the backlash, Bill 96 leads to flurry of talk on Quebec separatism
Quebec Premier François Legault may not have expected quite this type of fallout from Bill 96, but he found himself hammered by questions on Thursday -- about Quebec independence.
London
-
Investigators deployed to London International Airport after aircraft accident: TSB
A team of investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada were deployed to London Thursday in regards to a plane crash involving a small aircraft.
-
-
Sunfest line-up unveiled
After a two year break due to COVID-19, Sunfest is set to return to Victoria Park in downtown London with its largest line-up to date.
Kitchener
-
'For the past two nights I haven't slept': Kitchener family says bricks thrown through their window
A Kitchener family has raised concerns about a recent act of vandalism and they're frustrated with the response they received from the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Truck smashes into concrete barrier on Hwy 7
The driver of a tractor trailer is facing multiple charges after the vehicle struck a concrete barrier on the Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener.
-
Guelph Nighthawks are a game changer for young athletes in the community
The Guelph Nighthawks are facing off against the Scarborough Shooting Stars in their home opener Thursday night, and some fans are also hoping to see a different kind of star.
Northern Ontario
-
Timiskaming-Cochrane candidates share their plan for the riding
For the last three terms, NDP's John Vanthof has been Timiskaming Cochrane's MPP.
-
NDP say Sault PC candidate may not live in his riding
The Progressive Conservative provincial election candidate in Sault Ste. Marie is taking issue with a suggestion from the New Democrats that he does not live in the riding he’s running to represent.
-
Chamber honours Sudbury businesses at Bell Business Excellence Awards
The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce honoured 10 of Greater Sudbury’s outstanding entrepreneurs and businesses Thursday at the 25th annual Bell Business Excellence Awards gala.
Ottawa
-
'Bulk' of Ottawa grid should have power by Friday, Hydro Ottawa says
Five days after a devastating storm hit Ottawa with wind gusts of 190 km/h, 37,000 homes and businesses remain without power.
-
Here are the Ottawa schools that will be closed on Friday due to the storm
Several Ottawa schools will remain closed for a fourth straight day on Friday as the cleanup continues following last weekend's powerful storm.
-
Former Ottawa police chief Sloly to break silence on 'Freedom Convoy'
The public will hear from Ottawa's former police chief next week for the first time since he resigned at the height of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa.
Windsor
-
'She has touched the lives of many': Chatham-Kent family and friends mourn loss of crash victim
Family and friends are mourning the loss of an 18-year-old Dover Township woman after a fatal crash.
-
Liberal candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington withdrawing from provincial election
The Liberal candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington is withdrawing from the provincial election.
-
What's it like to own an electric vehicle? Amherstburg man shares his EV journey on social media
When Eric Wortley became the new owner of an electric vehicle, the Amherstburg, Ont. resident never planned on documenting what it's like on social media. But as Windsor's auto sector started moving toward electrification, he noticed more of his friends debating the pros and cons of EVs over social media.
Barrie
-
Barrie teen has sentencing hearing for 2019 stabbing death of teenager
The teenager who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the stabbing death of another teen inside a Barrie, Ont. group home in 2019 was in court Thursday for a sentencing hearing.
-
Newmarket man accused of violent sexual assault on senior
Police arrested a Newmarket man accused of a violent sexual assault on a senior.
-
Wasaga Beach residents call for transparency over beachfront development plans
Wasaga Beach residents want their voices heard as they seek transparency from the town over plans to sell portions of beachfront property.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie surprised to learn hours late of witnesses in N.S. mass shooting
A retired senior Mountie has described to an inquiry his dismay that it took five hours before anyone told him about eyewitnesses who had encountered a mass killer while fleeing the 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
Police investigating a report of 'multiple shots fired' in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a report of "multiple shots fired" in a neighbourhood in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting a decrease in new deaths, cases and hospitalizations in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
Calgary
-
BREAKING NEWS
-
'Execution-style murder': Killer of 19-year-old Calgary hockey coach sentenced to life in jail
A Calgary judge has sentenced a young man who shot and killed another man to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.
-
CFL Players' Association ratifies new contract with CFL
The CFL Players' Association ratified its new collective bargaining agreement with the CFL on Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Winnipeg
A man told court Thursday he was ready to accept punishment after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.
-
Winnipeg students give send off for custodian retiring after 20 years
While his job was to keep the school's hallways clean, his impact went far beyond that – touching the lives of the students who walked within them.
-
Province hopes to reopen Highway 75 in 'near future'
The province says it hopes to reopen Highway 75 in the 'near future' but said it all depends on safety.
Vancouver
-
'We're starting to see some of those worst-case scenarios': Fraser Valley residents warned to be prepared for potential spring flooding
The Fraser Valley Regional District is urging those living in low-lying areas to have "go kits" ready and important documents easily accessible should homes have to be quickly evacuated.
-
Fewer than half of COVID-19 deaths reported since B.C. changed counting methods were caused by the disease
Data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control provides some insight into just how much overcounting of COVID-19 deaths the switch to "30-day, all-cause mortality" has created.
-
Family waits weeks for passport news so B.C. cancer patient can travel with grandkids to Disneyland
Waiting for passports has been stressful and heartbreaking for the family of a B.C. cancer patient who wants to travel with her grandchildren to Disneyland while there's still time.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING NEWS
-
Still no date set for Alberta electricity rebates as MLAs sent home early
The spring sitting of the Alberta Legislature wrapped up two weeks earlier than expected Thursday with the NDP continuing to hammer the government on a promise to deliver utility rebates to Albertans.
-
Shandro tells Sohi to create 'public safety plan' to fight violence in Edmonton's core
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has two weeks to provide a new plan to the province, after the justice minister accused him on Thursday of "not providing or maintaining adequate and effective policing services."