One person rushed to hospital after being pulled from Hamilton house fire
One person was rushed to hospital after being pulled without vital signs from a fire in Hamilton Friday morning.
The fire broke out at around 9:45 a.m. at 12 Hilda Avenue.
Firefighters were met with heavy smoke on the first floor after entering the two-and-a-half storey residence.
Firefighters rescued one person who was trying to get out of the home and they were transferred to the care of paramedics.
A second person was found without vital signs and was transferred to paramedics, who rushed them to hospital.
Hamilton Fire said the blaze appears to have started in a dresser. It wad extinguished by the first occupant and did not spread through the home.
It is not clear what caused the fire, which caused about $1,500 worth of damage.
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified, as well as the Hamilton police fire investigator.
LIVE SOON Police arrest 3 in killing of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three people have been arrested and charged in the killing of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
BREAKING Foreign meddling 'did not affect' overall federal election results: inquiry report
Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found.
Police officer hit by driver of fleeing vehicle in Toronto incident caught on video
York Regional Police say they are continuing to search for a suspect in an auto theft investigation who was captured on video running over a police officer in Toronto last month.
Why your airfare may be getting more expensive
Skyrocketing airfare prices are linked to heightened competition and rising food and fuel, according to the CAA.
WATCH LIVE Funeral today for broadcasting legend and voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole
A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.
TD worst-case scenario more likely after drug money laundering allegations: analyst
TD Bank Group could be hit with more severe penalties than previously expected, says a banking analyst after a report that the investigation it faces in the U.S. is tied to laundering illicit fentanyl profits.
New weight-loss drug Wegovy not a 'magic bullet,' doctor warns
As Wegovy becomes available to Canadians starting Monday, a medical expert is cautioning patients wanting to use the drug to lose weight that no medication is a ''magic bullet,' and the new medication is meant particularly for people who meet certain criteria related to obesity and weight.
Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'
Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.
Who is Hope Hicks, longtime Trump aide who is testifying in N.Y. hush money case?
Hope Hicks, once a longtime trusted aide in Donald Trump’s inner circle, is testifying Friday in the New York hush money trial after being subpoenaed.
Judge worries amendment to Quebec language law will cause 'undue delays' for English trials
A Quebec judge overseeing the trial of a person accused of killing a cyclist with their car has raised concerns that an amendment to the province's language charter could cause 'undue delays' for trials held in English.
'Congratulations': Celine Dion praises Montreal DJ for new mashup featuring her vocals
Quebec singing legend Celine Dion has praised a Montreal DJ for creating a mashup featuring one of her songs with U.K. producer Majestic.
Montreal baker reinvents her craft after Celiac disease diagnosis
Eight years ago, Lauren McGowan found out she had Celiac disease. As a baker, the Montrealer says the diagnosis didn't just change her life personally -- but also professionally.
CTV Morning Live launches podcast starting this week
A new CTV Morning Live Podcast is launching this week.
Two Ontario nurses help deliver baby during a flight to Dubai
Two registered nurses from Ottawa and Kingston have been an integral part in the delivery of a baby on board a flight heading to Dubai.
Sexual assault suspect sought by Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved with a sexual assault that happened at a home on Albert Street three months ago.
Liam Stinson guilty of first-degree murder in Sudbury fatal arson case
The jury deciding the fate of a man responsible for a fatal firebombing in Sudbury that killed three people has reached a verdict Friday afternoon.
New Hamburg, Ont. family can't get truck's faulty transmission fixed due to aftermarket attachment
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
Almost $17K in fines for illegal hunting, fishing in northern Ont.
Three men from southern Ontario and a man from Texas have been fined a total of $16,700 for illegal hunting and fishing in September 2021.
WRDSB to lay off 106 elementary school teachers
More than 100 teachers at the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) are learning they have been declared surplus will likely be out of a job as of Aug. 12.
Brantford, Ont. woman, charged again with falsely soliciting pregnancy support, back in court
Kaitlyn Braun, the Brantford, Ont. woman who previously admitted to deceiving doulas and is facing similar charges again, is not seeking bail at this time, her lawyer said Friday.
Livestock killed in farm fire near Elmira
Thick grey smoke billowed over Elmira Friday morning as first responders raced to the scene of a large farm fire on Allemang Place.
Three people in hospital following crash east of London, Ont.
A two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle closed Dundas Street, just west of Thamesford, late Thursday afternoon.
Fatal crash in South-West Oxford Township
Around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, first responders were called to the scene near the intersection of Pigram Road and Salford Road in South-West Oxford Township.
Clean up outside derelict building doesn’t quell concerns about trespassing and fire risk
Despite a recent clean-up around the former St. Pierre Renovation Centre, concern persists about trespassing and the risk of fire at the former industrial building.
Two people exchange gunfire in Leamington parking lot
Essex County OPP investigators are asking for help in identifying an individual involved in a shooting incident in a Leamington parking lot.
-
Highway 401 construction zone blitz leads to 76 charges
A joint traffic initiative in a construction zone on Highway 401 resulted in dozens of charges.
30 firefighters battle blaze at Bracebridge facility
On Thursday night, 30 firefighters battled a destructive fire that broke out in a facility in Bracebridge Ont.
LifeLabs workers strike for better pay, sick leave in Simcoe County
Around 120 LifeLabs workers from across Simcoe County are taking strike action after negotiations for a new contract broke down this week.
Allegedly armed suspects sought after failed home invasion
Police are investigating a failed home invasion involving two armed suspects in the area of Bathurst Street and Mulock Drive in Newmarket.
New Red Dress Alert system to be developed in Manitoba
A new pilot program which will notify the public of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit and gender-diverse people is set to be implemented in Manitoba.
Winnipeg man accused of killing four women will face jury
A judge has decided the trial of a man accused of killing four women in Winnipeg will still be heard by a jury.
'System failures': Starbucks to close its doors amid recent violence in Osborne Village
The long-standing Starbucks in Osborne Village is set to close its doors next week – it comes one day after a man was attacked next door.
N.B. will not introduce bill next month that forces people into drug treatment
The New Brunswick government has delayed a plan to force certain people into addiction treatment.
Officers seize 28kg of elvers at N.S. holding facility
Fishery officers seized nearly 30 kilograms of elvers at a Yarmouth County, N.S., holding facility on Wednesday, arresting three people in the process.
New Brunswick town's mayor defends policy that prohibits Pride banners on lampposts
A New Brunswick mayor is defending her town's new policy that will prohibit Pride banners to be displayed on lampposts in the community.
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Video of Michelle Hadwen before her death in 2009 released by Edmonton police
More than 15 years after the death of Michelle Hadwen, police are still searching for the person responsible for her death.
Feds announce $21M for Boyle Street's King Thunderbird Centre
The federal government will invest $21 million into the King Thunderbird Centre.
Pedestrian killed after being hit on Highway 642 Thursday: RCMP
A woman was killed after being hit by a truck on Highway 642 Thursday evening on Alexander First Nation.
Okotoks resident charged in shooting of 53-year-old man
An Okotoks resident has been charged in relation to a shooting Wednesday at a residence in Sheep River Court.
Calgary halal stores closed by AHS can now reopen
Uninspected meat found at several halal food stores and grocers in Calgary has been destroyed and the affected facilities have been cleared to open.
Twin Alberta Ballet dancers retire after 15 years with company
Alberta Ballet's double-bill production of 'Der Wolf' and 'The Rite of Spring' marks not only its final show of the season, but the last production for twin sisters Alexandra and Jennifer Gibson.
North Central Family Centre launches Hopes and Dreams campaign
The North Central Family Centre (NCFC) has launched a capital campaign to help aid in the completion of a major project they are in the midst of building.
Weston Dressler, three others with Roughriders ties part of CFHOF 2024 class
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are represented well in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame's class of 2024, with four of the seven inductees having ties to the organization.
Sask. Party votes down NDP motion to cut provincial gas tax
Saskatchewan motorists won’t be getting an immediate 15 cent per litre break at the pumps as an NDP motion to cut the provincial gas tax was voted down by the Sask. Party on Thursday.
Deflated for now, Saskatoon's Golf Dome is about to get a makeover
A lesser known fixture of Saskatoon's skyline is coming down for repairs and renovations.
Company fined $260,000 for workplace injury in Saskatoon
Richelieu Hardware Canada Ltd. was fined a hefty $260,000 for a workplace safety violation leading to a serious worker injury.
Police make 3 arrests after 4 staff members assaulted at Sask. business
Three people were arrested in connection to an assault that occurred at a business in Prince Albert on April 21.
California man gets 27 months in Canadian prison for attempting to smuggle 'ghost gun' over the border
A California man has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for attempting to smuggle a ghost gun across the Canadian border last year, authorities announced Friday.
Coach Rick Tocchet's personality, playing style paying off with Canucks
Rick Tocchet drew ample respect during his 18 seasons as an NHL player.
Nanaimo family seeks transfer due to concerns about quality of care at long-term facility
A family claims it’s concerned for their loved one in a Nanaimo-based long-term care facility as they work with staff and Island Health to resolve some of their complaints.
Princess Anne to take part in B.C. ceremony bringing new ship into Pacific fleet
The first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel for Canada's Pacific fleet will officially be commissioned in a ceremony featuring Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles.