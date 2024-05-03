One person rushed to hospital after being pulled from Hamilton house fire

One person was rushed to hospital after being pulled without vital signs from a fire in Hamilton Friday morning.

The fire broke out at around 9:45 a.m. at 12 Hilda Avenue.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke on the first floor after entering the two-and-a-half storey residence.

Firefighters rescued one person who was trying to get out of the home and they were transferred to the care of paramedics.

A second person was found without vital signs and was transferred to paramedics, who rushed them to hospital.

Hamilton Fire said the blaze appears to have started in a dresser. It wad extinguished by the first occupant and did not spread through the home.

It is not clear what caused the fire, which caused about $1,500 worth of damage.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified, as well as the Hamilton police fire investigator.