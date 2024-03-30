15 years later, Winstead recalls 'Scott Pilgrim' shoot: 'Toronto was our playground'
Just like the evil movie exes who can't get over her "Scott Pilgrim" alter ego Ramona Flowers, Mary Elizabeth Winstead can't get over Toronto.
It's been 15 years since the North Carolina-born actor shot cult film “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” in the city, and she still holds it close to her heart.
“Just hanging out with that whole cast and having this posse in Toronto for all those months we were here shooting, it was just great,” Winstead says during a recent stop in the city to promote her Paramount Plus series “A Gentleman in Moscow.”
“Being here and just looking out the window as we're driving around, I'm like, ‘Oh my God.’ Being on Bloor (Street) and being in all these spots, like the Paradise Theatre, all these little memories come back of just hanging out here. We were all very young and free, and Toronto was our little playground for a while.”
Winstead was at the Paradise earlier this week for a screening of her new series, rocking a head-to-toe hot pink outfit and mingling with locals afterwards. The actor says two of her closest friends, who she met while filming “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” live in the city.
“I definitely have a strong Canadian bent in my life.”
Shot in 2009 and released a year later, “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” follows a Toronto-based slacker played by Michael Cera as he tries to woo the enigmatic new girl in town, Winstead's Ramona Flowers. To win her heart, Scott must defeat her seven evil exes in a series of epic duels exploding with video game-style effects.
Directed by Edgar Wright and based on Toronto author Bryan Lee O’Malley’s comic book series, the film featured early career actors who would go on to big roles, including Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman and Kieran Culkin. It underperformed at the box office but developed a cult following after its release.
The franchise was revived last year with “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” an animated Netflix series voiced by the movie’s cast that drastically reimagines the original story.
Even Winstead’s husband Ewan McGregor is a fan.
“I was aware of ‘Scott Pilgrim’ once I'd met Mary. I watched it and I really loved it, and I loved her in it,” McGregor says in a separate video call to promote his starring role in “A Gentleman in Moscow.”
“The new animation is so cool and Ramona Flowers is the lead of it, so it has another life now, which is also very cool. But she was amazing in that movie.”
Winstead says the animated series helped her realize that she still carries a bit of Flowers with her to this day.
“It was great to go back and find her again and find that she's still in there somewhere,” she says.
“I think you grow a bit through every character that you play.”
Winstead says McGregor occasionally dons a "Scott Pilgrim"-inspired piece of clothing to amuse her.
“He has a shirt that has a picture of me from the film in it, and I think it says, ‘I'm in lesbians with her.’ It's very, very cute. He likes to surprise me with it sometimes.”
In the 2010 film, Pilgrim is advised to break out the “L-word” to Flowers, but mistakenly thinks it’s “lesbians.” Later in the movie, he tells her, “I’m in lesbians with you.”
At the time, the film was a rare U.S. production to shoot in Toronto and not disguise it as another city. As in the O'Malley books, characters wore CBC shirts, worked at Second Cup, ate at Pizza Pizza and saw shows at iconic music venue Lee’s Palace.
Winstead spent an extended amount of time in Toronto — after “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” wrapped, she remained in the city to shoot 2011 horror film ‘The Thing.”
“I was just remembering my go-to spots when I was staying here, which was Fresh for salad and juice, and I would go to this little bistro called Jules Bistro, which was on the corner where my apartment was,” she says.
She adds that shopping for vintage clothes was her “main weekend pastime” and that she wishes she could spend more time here.
“For a little while, Toronto was my spot. Unfortunately, I just haven't found another project here since then. But I’m hoping to. It would be great."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Trying to steal back voters': Strategists weigh in on Liberal budget messaging plan
The Liberals are deploying a new pre-budget marketing strategy that will see most of the upcoming federal budget announced before it is actually tabled in the House of Commons on April 16.
Vancouver rapper falls on ice during Canucks game performance
The Vancouver Canucks weren’t the only ones who stumbled during Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Stars.
How Beyonce answered Dolly Parton’s call and switched up the lyrics to 'Jolene'
During a 2022 interview with 'The Daily Show,' Parton was asked about the hundreds of cover versions of her 1973 country classic 'Jolene' and the one artist yet to record the song who Parton hoped would do so, Beyoncé.
Snow-covered bodies of 2 men from Senegal found in New York woods near Canadian border
Two men from Senegal froze to death were found in the snow of a wooded area close to the Canadian border, New York state police said.
Volunteers uncover fate of thousands of Lost Alaskans sent to Oregon mental hospital a century ago
There were no facilities to treat those with mental illness or developmental disabilities in what was then the Alaska territory, so they were sent — often by dog sled, sleigh or stagecoach — to a waiting ship in Valdez. The 2,500-mile (4,000 km) journey ended at Morningside Hospital.
At collapsed Baltimore bridge, focus shifts to the weighty job of removing the massive structure
Teams of engineers are now focused on the formidable job of hauling the shattered remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge out of Maryland's Patapsco River, the first step toward reopening the Port of Baltimore and recovering the bodies of four workers who are still missing and presumed dead.
Some of Trump's allies in Congress already support his 2025 ideas on deportations and Jan. 6 pardons
As Donald Trump campaigns on promises of mass deportations and pardons for those convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, his ideas are being met with little pushback and some enthusiasm by a new era of Republicans in Congress.
Leonardo DiCaprio criticizes Ottawa over B.C. salmon farms
Salmon farms have long been a point of contention between environmentalists and fish farmers in British Columbia, but a much bigger net is now being cast on the topic.
This historical tavern in Toronto is closing after nearly 200 years
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal doctors' breakthrough discovery about causes of cerebral palsy giving hope
A breakthrough discovery made by doctors at the Montreal Children's Hospital about the causes of cerebral palsy is giving new hope to one West Island family.
-
Fire ravages Les Fruits de mer de l'Est shrimp processing plant in Matane
A major fire broke out at the Les Fruits de mer de l'Est du Québec shrimp processing plant in Matane Friday evening.
-
Carey Price's home sells on Montreal's South Shore for $1.5 million
Future Hall-of-Fame Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price's home on Montreal' South Shore has sold for $1.5 million, about $300,000 less that the original asking price.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police warn of Facebook Marketplace fraud
The Ottawa Police Service says its fraud unit has been seeing a rise in the numbers of Marketplace scams.
-
The Way of the Cross observance takes place downtown Ottawa
As Catholic congregations commemorated Good Friday, one group could be found touring Ottawa’s downtown core, holding a Way of the Cross observance.
-
Dog found on Highway 401 by tow truck driver, reunited with owner: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police took to X to thank the community and MeowTown for the help they offered to locate the owner of an English Mastiff dog who was found on Highway 401 on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Is this real? AI ramps up risk of April Fools' Day foul-ups for corporate brands
The range of April Fools' Day marketing pranks gone awry is as varied as their reception. Met with everything from smiles and social media shares to confusion, derision or even fury and falling stocks, the puckish promotional tactic represents a risk that can endear customers to a brand as swiftly as it can sour them on it.
-
Field, Ont., residents told to 'stay inside' as police searched for 'dangerous' suspects
A lot of concern and speculation is circulating in the small northern Ontario community of Field on Friday after a massive police search for "dangerous" suspects.
-
Toronto man, 21, charged with impaired driving after crashing in cottage country
Officers in the Parry Sound area started the long weekend with an early morning call about a single-vehicle crash Friday, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Kitchener
-
'A walk down nostalgia lane': Sonny's fish and chips return for one day only
It was a busy day at Morty's Pub on Good Friday, as people flocked to the Waterloo hot spot to get their fill of fish and chips.
-
From strangers to siblings: DNA testing unveils family connection and sparks musical collaboration
In a story of discovery and connection, two musicians from southern Ontario have found themselves not just united by music, but by blood, thanks to DNA testing.
-
'Enough is enough': Contractor calls out government for inaction of Dutchie’s non-payment
Another person has come forward claiming they were not paid what they were owed by Dutchie’s Fresh Market.
London
-
Injuries non-life-threatening after single-vehicle rollover
Injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening after the driver of a vehicle was taken to a local trauma centre following a single--vehicle crash.
-
London firefighters don't want to come to your Easter dinner
After being called to two fires caused by unattended cooking in two days, London fire is spreading the message that, "Cooking fires are preventable."
-
SIU probe deems OPP officer’s shot fired at man in Aylmer, Ont. to be reasonable
An investigation by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined is was reasonable for a police officer to shoot her gun at a man in Aylmer, Ont.
Windsor
-
Car hits pole on Riverside Drive West
Windsor police responded to a crash on Riverside Drive West on Thursday night.
-
Gate aims to deter partying at downtown parking lot
A city committee has backed a new gated entry for a downtown parking lot that has prompted partying complaints.
-
Hockey stick assault in Chatham
On Friday night, police were called to a home on Florence Street where they learned a man allegedly assaulted two other people with a hockey stick.
Barrie
-
Drysdale's Farm hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt
More than a hundred kids participated in Drysdale's annual Easter Egg hunt on Good Friday.
-
Two charged with impaired driving in Orillia care home incident
Two individuals have been arrested and charged after an impaired driving incident at a local care home in Orillia.
-
OPP seeking public assistance related to Wasaga Beach robbery
Huronia West OPP is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Wasaga Beach robbery.
Winnipeg
-
Hundreds mark Good Friday with Public Way of the Cross
Hundreds of community members marked Good Friday with the 35th annual Public Way of the Cross, presented by the Archdiocese of Winnipeg.
-
WFPS battle fires in William Whyte, Weston Shops neighbourhoods
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to calls on Selkirk Avenue and Keewatin Street just over six hours apart.
-
Parker Lands project back on the table after years of planning, delays
A housing development south of Winnipeg’s Grant Park neighbourhood is one step closer to reality after years of back-and-forth in city hall and court.
Atlantic
-
Amid rising holiday demand, Feed Nova Scotia advocates for accessible food options
Feed Nova Scotia says ahead of the Easter holiday, many individuals and families are facing food insecurity and festivities can amplify their struggles.
-
Halifax RCMP are searching for a suspect in a Shoppers Drug Mart robbery
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that happened Friday night at the Shoppers Drug Mart in the city's Fairview neighbourhood.
-
Police investigate after "unmarked" vehicle with flashing cop lights was spotted in Saint John
The Saint John Police Force are investigating a suspicious vehicle that was seen with a set of red and blue lights displayed in the windshield.
N.L.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
-
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
-
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton broadcasting giant Bruce Hogle dead at 95
An Edmonton broadcasting pioneer has passed away.
-
How a small fee helps support small business at new Manchester Square marketplace
A new store in Manchester Square is building up the small business community one shelf at a time.
-
Federal Court orders revisions to deal between Ottawa and Métis Nation of Alberta
Ottawa must make changes to a self-government deal it struck with the Métis Nation of Alberta, says a Federal Court ruling.
Calgary
-
Calgary police searching for man missing from Penbrooke Meadows for more than a week
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help finding a man who was last seen well over a week ago in Penbrooke Meadows.
-
Here's where Calgary ranks among Canada's trending summer travel destinations
Calgary is a top trending Canadian travel destination for those planning adventures for the summer, according to new flight data.
-
Easter egg hunt for dogs raises funds for canine charity
An Easter egg hunt held just outside of Calgary on Good Friday was not just for kids, but also for our furry friends.
Regina
-
'5 Days for the Homeless' campaign raises over $30,000 for local non-profit organization
The University of Regina’s Hill Business Students’ Society wrapped up their ‘5 Days for the Homeless’ campaign Friday.
-
Sask. RCMP advising drivers to check road conditions before venturing out
As more snow dumps on some parts of the province, Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting poor road conditions.
-
Sask. mother claims ministry ignoring requests to remove black mold from social services home
A Saskatoon mother says the Ministry of Social Services ignored several requests to have black mold removed from her provincial housing corporation home.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon marks Good Friday with annual religious celebration
Good Friday in Saskatoon brought the Christian community out into the snow for the annual hallmark way of the cross prayer walk for the second time since the pandemic.
-
Sask. RCMP advising drivers to check road conditions before venturing out
As more snow dumps on some parts of the province, Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting poor road conditions.
-
Saskatoon celebrates first-ever community feast and round dance
Heading to the Easter long weekend, the City of Saskatoon along with numerous partners hosted the very first community round dance and feast Thursday evening.
Vancouver
-
Leonardo DiCaprio criticizes Ottawa over B.C. salmon farms
Salmon farms have long been a point of contention between environmentalists and fish farmers in British Columbia, but a much bigger net is now being cast on the topic.
-
Sea to Sky Highway crash sends 1 to hospital in serious condition
One person was transported to hospital in serious condition Friday after a crash temporarily closed the Sea to Sky Highway.
-
Fisheries officials monitoring orphaned orca calf in lagoon off Vancouver Island
Efforts to coax an orphaned whale calf out of a lagoon off Vancouver Island have been paused and fisheries officials are now monitoring the animal from afar until the tidal situation improves, Fisheries and Oceans Canada says.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich Peninsula chamber warns region will lose 27% of workers to 'discriminatory' housing policies
A Victoria-area business association says the region is at risk of losing more than a quarter of its workforce in the next 12 years unless local municipalities allow greater housing density to provide more affordable homes for workers.
-
Fisheries officials monitoring orphaned orca calf in lagoon off Vancouver Island
Efforts to coax an orphaned whale calf out of a lagoon off Vancouver Island have been paused and fisheries officials are now monitoring the animal from afar until the tidal situation improves, Fisheries and Oceans Canada says.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio criticizes Ottawa over B.C. salmon farms
Salmon farms have long been a point of contention between environmentalists and fish farmers in British Columbia, but a much bigger net is now being cast on the topic.