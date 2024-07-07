Saskatchewan man who may be in Peel Region wanted in intimate partner violence investigation

Police in Peel Region are asking for the public’s help to locate a man from Saskatchewan who is wanted in an intimate partner violence investigation.

Jagmohanjit Jheety, 47, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for criminal harassment, harassing communications, uttering death threats, and fail to comply with release order.

Police say they “have reason to believe” that Jheety is in the Region of Peel and “may have access to firearms and other weapons.”

He is facing additional criminal charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorised possession of firearm, and careless storage of firearm.

They said that Jheety should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 and not approach him.

Further, police are urging Jheety to get a lawyer and turn himself in to authorities.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Peel Regional Police’s Intimate Partner Violence Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 4990, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.