Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition following Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision in Mississauga.

The crash happened on Sunday shortly before 7 pm. on the westbound Derry Road ramp to Highway 410 northbound.

Police say that the motorcycle rider was taken to a trauma hospital with life-threatening condition.

The ramp is expected to be closed until about midnight.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses, especially anyone with dashcam footage, are asked to contact Mississauga OPP at 905-858-8670.

