14-year-old boy charged in fatal North York shooting: police
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in North York last week.
Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue shortly before midnight on June 24 for a report of shots fired.
According to police, a light-coloured SUV arrived in the area and four suspects exited the vehicle with firearms.
Several shots were fired in the direction of 20-year-old Ajay Simpson, who was struck by the gunfire.
He was rushed to hospital but later died.
On Friday, police confirmed that a 14-year-old boy has now been arrested in connection with the homicide.
The teen, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was taken into custody on Thursday and is facing one count of first-degree murder, police said.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
14-year-old crashes parents' car, leaves it in flames in a ditch on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga, Ont.: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say charges are pending after a 14-year-old crashed their parents' car on Highway 401 in Mississauga and left the car in flames in a ditch.
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
Canada's global reputation suffering under Trudeau, Garneau asserts in autobiography
Former foreign affairs minister Marc Garneau says Canada has lost its standing in the world under the tenure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he criticizes as an ill-prepared leader who prioritizes politics and makes big pronouncements without any follow-through.
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
Lost your phone? Here's how to track it down and recover your data
Discovering your phone was lost or stolen can be a stressful experience. Here are steps to help recover your device and protect your data.
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
Eight-year-old Alex Mandl had a Montreal vacation he will not soon forget when he was bitten by something swimming below the inflatable Aquazilla at Montreal's Jean Dore Beach.
Spina bifida patient says Montreal hospital staff twice offered MAID unprompted
On two separate occasions and without prompting, Tracy Polewczuk says she was informed that she would be eligible for medical assistance in dying (MAID) even though she didn't ask for it.
Democrats start moving to Harris as Biden digs in
Amid the ongoing fallout from U.S. President Joe Biden’s debate performance, talk in many top Democratic circles has already moved to who Kamala Harris’ running mate would be.
Judge says Nashville school shooter's writings can't be released as victims' families have copyright
The writings of the person who killed three nine-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville last year cannot be released to the public, a judge ruled Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE SOON
WATCH LIVE SOON Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal
A police operation is currently underway at the pro-Palestinian encampment at Square Victoria in downtown Montreal.
-
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
Eight-year-old Alex Mandl had a Montreal vacation he will not soon forget when he was bitten by something swimming below the inflatable Aquazilla at Montreal's Jean Dore Beach.
-
Fire department says inspectors were refused access to do safety check at McGill pro-Palestinian encampment
The Montreal fire service said its inspectors were refused access to do a safety check at the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Multiple residents rescued following highrise fire in Carlington
Ottawa Fire Services says multiple residents have been rescued after a fire broke out in a highrise building in Calrlington in the early hours of Friday morning.
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
Patricia Boal named anchor of CTV News at Six
Veteran broadcaster Patricia Boal has been named anchor of CTV News at Six, CTV News Ottawa announced Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
Kitchener
-
Shooting in Woodstock leaves one person dead, another injured
One person has died and another is injured after police in Woodstock, Ont. responded to multiple calls of "gunshots in the area." Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to Champlain Avenue between Athlone Avenue and Frontenac Crescent.
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
WWE superstar surprises Guelph, Ont. fan who didn’t have accessible seat
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
London
-
Underage driver charged in fatal Norfolk County crash
A 16-year-old has been identified as the at-fault driver in a fatal two vehicle crash that took place northwest of Simcoe on Thursday, June 6.
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
Shooting in Woodstock leaves one person dead, another injured
One person has died and another is injured after police in Woodstock, Ont. responded to multiple calls of "gunshots in the area." Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to Champlain Avenue between Athlone Avenue and Frontenac Crescent.
Windsor
-
Melanie Coulter ousted at Windsor/Essex County Humane Society
AM800 News is reporting Melanie Coulter has been let go, as voted on by the board.
-
$16,000 in psilocybin seized from Fun Guyz in Chatham
Chatham-Kent police have seized over $16,000 in psilocybin at Fun Guyz.
-
Social media scam warning from Windsor police
Windsor police are warning the public about a new social media scam targeting the community.
Barrie
-
WITH VIDEO
WITH VIDEO Drone captures raging truck fire on Highway 400
A dump truck caught fire on Highway 400 near the Essa Road off-ramp.
-
Fire at Cookstown Foodland
An early-morning fire closed the Cookstown Foodland grocery store on Friday.
-
New details released after body found near Highway 400 ramp in Barrie
Police say the death of a man found in a grassy area near a Highway 400 ramp in Barrie late last month is not considered suspicious.
Winnipeg
-
'It's not 20 years ago': Harm reduction advocates call for drug testing at Folk Fest
Some harm reduction advocates are calling on a long-running music festival to start offering drug testing on-site.
-
Aging, degrading Manitoba Hydro infrastructure could cost billions to upgrade
Manitoba Hydro may needs billions of dollars worth of upgrades for aging infrastructure.
-
Manitoba First Nation identifies missing fishers
The search continues for two missing fishers who never returned home from a hunting trip.
Atlantic
-
Possible shark sighting temporarily closes popular Maritime beach
A suspected shark sighting caused a popular Nova Scotia beach to close temporarily Thursday.
-
Price of gas increases in the Maritimes
The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
Trying to sell or buy a home this summer? What a realtor says you should know
In the first few weeks of summer, the real estate sector is experiencing an upturn marked by more housing inventory, a Canadian realtor says
N.L.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador premier takes aim at Ottawa over reopened cod fishery
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.
-
Evacuation order lifted in central Labrador after wildfires forced them to flee
There was relief in central Labrador Wednesday night as officials lifted a wildfire evacuation order, allowing people to return to their homes in Churchill Falls two weeks after they were asked to flee.
Edmonton
-
Two firms offering auto insurance to pull out of Alberta market
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
-
'He wants to fight': Edmonton family left waiting months for cancer treatment as condition worsens
An Edmonton woman says she's losing hope as her husband has been left waiting for months to see an oncologist after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer this spring.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny days and heat ramping up
Edmonton has had just five days of 25 C or hotter since the start of May. But, we're about to start a string of at least seven or more consecutive days hitting 25 C or hotter.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede parade draws massive crowd
Music, laughter and hearty 'yahoos' will echo through Calgary’s downtown core Friday, as hundreds of thousands of people are set to enjoy the 112th Calgary Stampede parade.
-
'Pretty devastated': Calgary small business pleads for return of stolen portable playground
Simon Nash spent days scrambling to clean and collect extra children's play equipment after thieves got away with a custom-made portable playground.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mild weather for the Calgary Stampede parade, thunderstorms possible Friday night
After another night of active weather in southern Alberta, things have cleared for the Calgary Stampede parade.
Regina
-
Sask. files injunction in light of federal carbon tax dispute
The Government of Saskatchewan has filed an injunction in light of the federal government sending the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) after the province’s bank account, Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday.
-
Crop development in Sask. falls behind due to recent rainfall
Because of heavy rain and cooler conditions in parts of the province, crop development is falling behind normal for this time of year.
-
Star Blanket Cree Nation celebrates the opening of a new water treatment plant
A water treatment plant nearly a decade in the making is now up and running on the Star Blanket Cree Nation.
Saskatoon
-
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
-
Saskatoon man survives three-storey fall from downtown building
A Saskatoon man is recovering in hospital after falling three storeys off the roof of a downtown building on Canada Day.
-
Saskatoon city councillor's leadership at private Christian school revealed in leaked document
A leaked document reveals a Saskatoon city councillor's involvement at a private Christian school embroiled in abuse allegations.
Vancouver
-
Extended B.C. eviction timeline could mean buyer financing headaches, industry reps say
As the NDP government moves to protect tenants in B.C. from bad-faith evictions – some who work in the housing industry are pushing back.
-
Heat wave settling over B.C. with temperatures set to rise over the weekend
A heat wave is settling over parts of British Columbia with Environment Canada warning of very high temperatures stretching into next week.
-
Mounties seize cache of contraband cigarettes on Vancouver Island
Mounties seized 2,300 cartons of contraband cigarettes valued at more than $400,000 during a traffic stop on Vancouver Island last month.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties seize cache of contraband cigarettes on Vancouver Island
Mounties seized 2,300 cartons of contraband cigarettes valued at more than $400,000 during a traffic stop on Vancouver Island last month.
-
Heat wave settling over B.C. with temperatures set to rise over the weekend
A heat wave is settling over parts of British Columbia with Environment Canada warning of very high temperatures stretching into next week.
-
Orphan B.C. orca calf unseen since May despite family sightings: researchers
A whale research group that was involved in efforts to rescue an orphaned orca calf from a Vancouver Island lagoon says she has not been seen since May 10, despite multiple recent sightings of her family members.