Stabbing in Mississauga school parking lot leaves woman dead; one person in custody

A woman is dead, and a man is in custody after a stabbing outside a school in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

Peel police officers received a call about a disturbance in the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Seton School near Windwood Drive and Glen Erin Drive at around 5:30 p.m.

"The initial reports to us was that there was some sort of disturbance in the parking lot here, lots of screaming and yelling going on," Const. Tyler Bell told reporters at the scene.

He said officers located a woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

"It was quickly determined that she had been stabbed, and officers converged in the area," Morena said.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Morena said officers were able to locate a male suspect in the vicinity, and he was taken into custody without incident.

When asked about the victim and suspect's relationship, Morena said they were known to one another.

"The nature of that relationship is still under investigation as it's pretty early," he added.

Morena noted that investigators believe the stabbing was an isolated incident.

"This took place in the parking lot of an elementary school, so any time any type of violence happens in our area, it's obviously quite concerning," he said.

"The only comfort that I can offer members of the public is that this is isolated. This is not considered to be a random incident, and our investigators will work around the clock to understand the motive."