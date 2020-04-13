TORONTO -- Over the past five days more than 13 million masks were delivered to health-care facilities in Ontario.

Speaking alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minster Rod Phillips at Queen’s Park on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province is doing everything it can to ensure health-care workers have the personal protective equipment (PPE) they need to stay safe throughout the pandemic.

Ford said that over the Easter long-weekend, 6.5 million surgical and procedural masks were delivered to more than 650 facilities.

“This is something I’ve been laser-focused on,” he said.

Ontario also received an additional shipment of PPE from Alberta, including 250,000 N95 masks, 2.5 million surgical masks, 15 million surgical gloves, 87,000 safety goggles and 50 ventilators.

“As Canadians we have to have each other’s backs,” Ford said before thanking his counterpart Premier Jason Kenny for the delivery.

The announcement comes as the death toll in Ontario nears 300, with an additional 421 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday.

This is a developing news story. More to come.