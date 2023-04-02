10-year-old twin boy identified as victim of chain-reaction crash in Niagara Region

A 10-year-old Beamsville boy killed in a crash on a highway in Niagara Region last week has been identified by his family and is being remembered as a brilliant kid who tinkered with things.

Lucas Thomas was travelling with his twin brother and 44-year-old mother in an SUV on their way to an afterschool math class when they were hit by another vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Lincoln, Ont. on the afternoon of March 30.

A 10-year-old boy from Beamsville was killed in a three-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on the Niagara-bound QEW on March 30.

Thomas had to be removed from the SUV by emergency crews and was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. He died later that evening.

His brother and mother were treated for minor injuries in the hospital and were later released.

"He was like an engineer at the age of 10," Thomas' uncle, Kevin Krestinski, told CTV News Toronto on Sunday.

Remembering him on World Autism Awareness Day, he described Thomas, who was on the spectrum, as having the most beautiful blue eyes.

"We will never be the same, but we will never forget," he said.

10-year-old Lucas Thomas is being remembered as a brilliant boy who had the most beautiful blue eyes. (Supplied)

Krestinski is thanking the community for the ongoing support for the family, especially for the parents, who he said are heartbroken and devastated.

"They can barely walk," Krestinski said. "They really need your love."

He has created a GoFundMe page for the family.

"We love Lucas very much and we will never be the same," Krestinski said. "But we know that he's with Jesus."

Police have not laid charges in connection with the collision.