TORONTO
    1 person rushed to hospital after stabbing at Don Mills subway station; 4 in custody

    Four people are in custody following a stabbing at a TTC subway station in North York that left a male victim seriously injured Saturday afternoon.

    Toronto police were called to Don Mills Station at around 3:20 p.m. for reports of several teenagers with knives.

    When they arrived, officers found a male in his late teens suffering from a stab wound. He was rushed to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

    Police said four teen suspects fled on a TTC bus but were later arrested.

    There was no subway service between Leslie and Don Mills stations due to the incident.

