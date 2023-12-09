1 person rushed to hospital after stabbing at Don Mills subway station; 4 in custody

Four people are in custody following a stabbing at a TTC subway station in North York that left a male victim seriously injured Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to Don Mills Station at around 3:20 p.m. for reports of several teenagers with knives.

When they arrived, officers found a male in his late teens suffering from a stab wound. He was rushed to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said four teen suspects fled on a TTC bus but were later arrested.

There was no subway service between Leslie and Don Mills stations due to the incident.