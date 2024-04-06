TORONTO
Toronto

1 dead, 2 in hospital after Mississauga crash

Police on scene of a two-vehicle collision in the Argentia and Derry roads area that sent three to hospital on April 6, 2024. (David Ritchie / CP24) Police on scene of a two-vehicle collision in the Argentia and Derry roads area that sent three to hospital on April 6, 2024. (David Ritchie / CP24)
One person is dead and two others are in hospital following a Saturday morning crash in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of Derry and Argentia roads just before 9 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Peel paramedics initially told CP24 that three people were taken to hospital, two in life-threatening condition, after the crash.

In an update, police said one female adult had been pronounced deceased.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Last month, a collision in the same area left two people seriously injured.

The intersection is currently closed in all directions while crews attend the scene.

