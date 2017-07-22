Woman in critical condition after motorcycle vs. car crash in Thistletown
A damaged motorcycle is seen at the intersection of Islington and Albion roads on July 22, 2017. (CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Toronto paramedics say a female motorcyclist in her 50s is in serious and potentially life-threatening condition after she collided with a motorist in Etobicoke’s Thistletown neighbourhood on Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to the corner of Albion and Islington roads at 9:34 p.m. Saturday for a report of a collision.
They arrived to find the motorcyclist with serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment. A female motorist in her 50s was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police closed the intersection for several hours to allow for cleanup and an investigation.
