

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto paramedics say a female motorcyclist in her 50s is in serious and potentially life-threatening condition after she collided with a motorist in Etobicoke’s Thistletown neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Albion and Islington roads at 9:34 p.m. Saturday for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find the motorcyclist with serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment. A female motorist in her 50s was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police closed the intersection for several hours to allow for cleanup and an investigation.