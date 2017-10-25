

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A witness in the trial of two men accused of murder is testifying that one of the defendants confessed to him about burning a woman's body and tossing it in a lake.

Desi Liberatore has told court that Mark Smich performed a rap in 2012 in which he described "torching a body."

After the song, Liberatore says Smich told him that he did, in fact, burn a girl and dump her body and a cellphone in a lake.

Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., and Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Toronto woman Laura Babcock.

The Crown alleges the pair killed the 23-year-old at Millard's Toronto home then burned her remains in a commercial incinerator found on Millard's farm near Waterloo, Ont.

Liberatore says he was in Smich's mother's garage in 2012 smoking marijuana with a few friends when he says Smich confessed to a killing.

The Crown then played a video where Smich is seen rapping.

In the video, Smich is looking at an iPad with music playing in the background.

"The b---h started off all skin and bone, now the b---h lay on some ashy stone," Smich sings in the video. "Last time I saw her she was outside the home. If you go swimming you can find her phone."

Liberatore said he had never seen the video, but the rap Smich performed for him in the garage was "something like that."

After Smich performed the rap, he asked his girlfriend to leave, Liberatore said.

Then Smich told Liberatore and two others: "Yeah, we burned a girl and threw her in the lake. We killed someone."

"Did he say he killed somebody?" Crown lawyer Jill Cameron asked Liberatore.

"I don't think he said it exactly like that," Liberatore said. "He said 'we burned a body and threw it in the lake."'

The Crown contends Babcock was killed for being the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend.

Babcock vanished in the summer of 2012 and her body has never been found.