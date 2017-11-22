

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- William Shatner is objecting to the use of his name and likeness to promote an upcoming condo development in Hamilton.

The "Star Trek" star, best known for playing Captain Kirk on the original series, set his phasers on the project -- dubbed "Television City."

On Twitter, Shatner complained that his name and a caricature of him were attached to floor plans for a million-dollar two-bedroom penthouse.

Shatner says he doesn't recall giving permission to prominent Toronto developer Brad Lamb to use his name and image as promotional tools.

Shatner tweeted a price list that showed various condo units named after several Hollywood stars including Lucille Ball, Bob Barker, Jay Leno, Mr. T, and Betty White.

Links to the floor plans with the celebrity names and matching caricatures appeared to have been removed from the condo's website Wednesday. Lamb was not immediately available for comment.