

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have closed a portion of Highway 401 after a multi-vehicle crash caused a diesel spill.

Ontario Provincial Police tweeted shortly before 10 a.m. that the occurred on the highway just west of Guelph Line.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said four vehicles and one transport truck were involved in the crash but that all the occupants escaped with minor injuries.

“All the injuries are minor but one of the vehicles was a transport truck which has lost a load of diesel from its tanks,” Schmidt said in a Periscope. “So we have a diesel spill all across the highway. We’re working on getting a cleanup crew to fix the situation and get the vehicles removed.”

Schmidt could not estimate how long it would be before the spill could be cleaned up and highway reopened.

“You’re going to want to avoid that area and possibly get off at Highway 25 in advance of that so you don’t get tied up in that mess,” he said.

