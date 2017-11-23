

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Security camera video taken from a downtown Toronto parking garage shows the alarming ambush of a woman by a suspect who tried to steal her purse.

On Nov. 17, police say a 50-year-old woman was walking through a parking garage in the Bay and College streets area when she was jumped from behind by a man who sprayed her with an unknown substance.

The newly released video shows the suspect lunge at the woman’s bag and throw the woman to the ground when she resists. The woman appears to be able to hold onto her purse while she continues to struggle with the suspect from the ground.

Eventually, the suspect can be seen dragging the woman by her purse down the parking garage ramp.

Police say someone walking by the ordeal was able to intervene and help the woman, prompting the suspect to take off.

Investigators have since been able to retrieve video surveillance that shows the incident and have made it public in hopes it will garner leads on the suspect and his whereabouts.

The suspect is described as a man with brown skin who is between 35 and 45 years old. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and beige pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information pertaining to the incident is being asked to get in touch with police or Crime Stoppers.