

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Under new regulation changes effective later this month, airline passengers will be able to carry some small knives on most flights, but baby powder will be banned.

Transport Canada says knife blades up to six centimetres -- about the size of a large paper clip -- will be allowed on domestic and most international flights.

Blades of any length will continue to be banned on U.S. flights while razor blades and box cutters of any size will remain prohibited on all flights.

Another change will prohibit certain powders and granular material with a volume of 350 millilitres -- the size of a soda can -- or more.

Prohibited materials include items such as bath salts, sea salt, baby powder, foot powder, cooking powder and sand. Baby formula, protein powder, tea and coffee will still be permitted in any quantity.

Transport Canada says the adjustments -- which are effective Nov. 27 -- reflect changes in the security environment and are needed to harmonize with international standards.

"These changes to screening procedures will bring Canada in line with international standards and our partner countries, while continuing to keep passengers safe," Transport Minister Marc Garneau said in a release.