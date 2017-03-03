

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Another five cases of mumps have been confirmed in Toronto, bringing the total to 22 this year.

Toronto public health officials say the virus has hit mostly people between the ages of 18 and 35 who frequented west-end bars in the city.

Clusters of mumps have also emerged in the Prairies and Western Canada.

Public health officials say the outbreaks serve as a reminder of the importance of proper immunization, adding that young adults should make sure they're received two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) or measles-mumps-rubella-varicella (MMRV) vaccines.

The mumps virus spreads through coughing, sneezing, and coming into contact with a person's saliva by sharing drinks or utensils, food or water bottles, or by kissing.

Public health officials say crowded environments, such as dorms and classrooms, are particularly susceptible to outbreaks.

Common symptoms of mumps include swelling and pain in at least one salivary gland, fever, headache, muscle aches and pains, fatigue and loss of appetite.