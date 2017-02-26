Featured
Three rushed to hospital after serious crash in Scarborough
Police investigate a serious crash in Scarborough on Feb. 26, 2017. (Arda Zakarian/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 6:25AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 26, 2017 8:41AM EST
Three people were rushed to hospital this morning following a serious two-vehicle collision in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood.
It happened near Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East shortly after 3 a.m.
Police told CP24 Sunday that three people were transported to hospital following the crash.
Two people suffered minor injuries and one person was seriously injured.
Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, Toronto police say.
Investigators have not released the ages of the two people involved in the crash.
Toronto Police Service’s collision reconstruction team will be attending the scene.
