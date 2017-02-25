

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect in a shooting outside the Thompson Diner earlier this morning.

It happened just outside the entrance to the 24-hour diner near Wellington and Bathurst streets at around 5:25 a.m.

Police say the victim's two friends took him to a local hospital in a taxi following the shooting. He was then transported to a trauma centre, where he underwent emergency surgery and is currently listed in serious condition.

The suspect, meanwhile, was seen leaving the area in a black Cadillac Escalade.

He is described as about six-feet-tall, 25 years old with a large build, a shaved head and a trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white shirt underneath and white pants.

The diner is closed as police comb the area for evidence.

“Right now we are just trying to determine who is responsible for this,” Sgt. Barkley Boniface told CP24 at the scene earlier on Saturday morning. “We are speaking with witnesses and hopefully speaking with the victim.”

Police have previously said that the victim's friends are not cooperating with their investigation.

Second shooting outside diner in a month

This is the second shooting outside the Thompson Diner in less than a month.

On Jan. 28, a 26-year-old man was shot in his leg outside the diner after getting into a dispute with another man.

Police later released surveillance camera images of a suspect in that shooting; however no arrests have been made.

Boniface was asked whether there could be any connection between the two shootings on Saturday but said that he has no information” suggesting that is the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).