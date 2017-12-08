

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing outside a downtown shelter.

Reports from the scene indicate that the stabbing occurred in front of the Salvation Army - Maxwell Meighen Centre on Sherbourne St. near Queen St. at around 5 a.m.

Police say that the victim was rushed to hospital via emergency run.

A suspect in the case remains outstanding. No description has been released at this point.