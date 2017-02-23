

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Residents were soaking up the record breaking temperatures across the GTA on Thursday.

The sun was shining as Toronto hit a high of 17 C for the day.

The temperature at Pearson International Airport surpassed 15 C, which broke a 34-year-old record for Feb. 23.

The previous record for the date was in 1984 when it was 14.9 C. The average daytime high on this date in February is only -0.1 C.

Enjoy it while it lasts.

Environment Canada is forecasting more seasonal conditions on Friday with a high of 4 C after nearly a week of temperatures in the double digits.

The warm temperatures will return on Saturday in Toronto with a high of 11 C but they’re expected to take another dip on Sunday when the forecast is calling for 3 C.