

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The TTC has now rolled out PRESTO at every subway station across the transit network.

PRESTO-- an electric fare card that can be used on the TTC, GO Transit and other GTA-area transit services-- has already been installed on all TTC streetcars and on the majority of the transit network’s 1,900 buses.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross told CP24 Thursday that they expect PRESTO will "go live" today at Coxwell Station, which is the last station to come online.

The TTC previously said that PRESTO will be installed on all of its buses by the end of the year and Ross says that promise will be fulfilled by tomorrow.

In 2017, customers will be able to purchase Metropasses on their PRESTO card, the TTC says.