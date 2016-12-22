Featured
PRESTO installed at every subway station: TTC
This map released by the TTC shows that all subway stations are now equipped with PRESTO machines.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 8:31AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 22, 2016 9:19AM EST
The TTC has now rolled out PRESTO at every subway station across the transit network.
PRESTO-- an electric fare card that can be used on the TTC, GO Transit and other GTA-area transit services-- has already been installed on all TTC streetcars and on the majority of the transit network’s 1,900 buses.
TTC spokesperson Brad Ross told CP24 Thursday that they expect PRESTO will "go live" today at Coxwell Station, which is the last station to come online.
The TTC previously said that PRESTO will be installed on all of its buses by the end of the year and Ross says that promise will be fulfilled by tomorrow.
In 2017, customers will be able to purchase Metropasses on their PRESTO card, the TTC says.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- PRESTO installed at every subway station: TTC
- Woman, 23, facing additional charges following fatal Markham crash
- Amount of newly built homes hits new lows in GTA
- Suspect accused of vandalizing downtown office with paint turns himself in
- Massive fire breaks out at commercial farm building in Springwater Township