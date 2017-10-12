

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A prank by a Lowe’s employee in Pickering didn’t exactly go as planned.

A heavy police presence descended on the Lowe’s hardware store on Brock Road and Kingston Road Thursday morning, after employees found and reported a suspicious package outside of the store.

Police said they arrived to find a package that looked like an explosive device.

Durham police immediately set up a perimeter and evacuated businesses in the area while they investigated.

Pickering Fire also attended the scene along with its Tactical Support Unit and K-9 Unit. The package was deemed safe by attending officers and the perimeter was removed.

Police later determined the package was created by an employee as a prank on another person and no harm was intended.

Charges are not expected in this incident.