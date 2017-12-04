

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives are trying to identify a male who was seen in the company of Tess Richey shortly before the young woman disappeared.

Richey, 22, was last seen in the area of Church and Wellesley streets at around 3 a.m. on Nov. 25. The young woman was reported missing the same day. Her body was eventually located outside a construction site on Nov. 29.

Police said Friday that an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be neck compression and said that Richey’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

In a news release Sunday night, police said that Richey was in the company of an unknown male when her friend left the area. Police said Richey would have been with this male on Church Street, around Wellesley Street and Dundonald Street, between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The male has been described as white, with a slim build. He stood taller than Richey, somewhere between five-foot-seven and six feet tall. He had short, light-coloured hair.

Police are asking anyone with information about the male to contact investigators.