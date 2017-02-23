Featured
Police to reveal details of international guns and drugs probe today
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 5:25AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2017 6:09AM EST
VAUGHAN, Ont. - Police say they'll be giving details of a lengthy drugs and guns investigation at news conference today in Vaughan, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say the international investigation involved the distribution of drugs and firearms.
They say other participants in the 18-month probe included the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Montreal police, and Canada Border Services Agency.
OPP Sgt. Peter Leon says the investigation uncovered illegal firearms, identity theft, drug trafficking, and cross-border smuggling.
Police say it also involved investigation of proceeds of crime in Ontario, Quebec, and the United States.
