Featured
Police search for man seen running into Malvern Town Centre armed with hatchet
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 12:07PM EST
Police are looking for a man who was seen running into a McDonald’s at the Malvern Town Centre while armed with a hatchet.
Officers were first dispatched to the mall near Neilson and Tapscott roads just before 10 a.m.
Police say that there was some sort of altercation that took place inside the mall, at which point the suspect went into the McDonald’s with a hatchet.
Police say they have since seized the hatchet and located one person with non-life threatening injuries.
That person was injured as a result of a fist fight and was not stabbed, police say.
Police are continuing to look for the suspect who was seen holding the hatchet.
No suspect description has been released at this time.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Police search for man seen running into Malvern Town Centre armed with hatchet
- SIU IDs man struck and killed by vehicle following interaction with Durham police
- Businessman Kevin O'Leary enters Conservative leadership race
- Proposal to privatize garbage pick-up in Scarborough up for debate again today
- Province proposes to boost water bottler fee by $500 per million litres taken
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Businessman Kevin O'Leary enters Conservative leadership race
- SIU IDs man struck and killed by vehicle following interaction with Durham police
- Man charged in alleged sex assault of woman near St. Clair West station
- Police search for man seen running into Malvern Town Centre armed with hatchet
- Vote held at Pride Toronto meeting to ban police floats from future parades
Advertisement