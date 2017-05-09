

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A suspect wanted in the murder of a 19-year-old man inside a Mississauga restaurant has turned himself into police.

Kamar McIntosh was killed in what police have called a targeted shooting at a restaurant on Hurontario Street on April 27.

Last week, police arrested a 17-year-old male and identified two other suspects wanted in connection with the homicide.

Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans announced Tuesday that one of the remaining suspects, 19-year-old Thulani Chizanga, has surrendered to police.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Shamar Lawson Meredith remains outstanding.

“We’re expanding our search,” Det.-Sgt. Sean Brennan said Tuesday. “We do believe Mr. Meredith is aware that we are actively looking for him and making efforts to evade.”

Brennan said it’s likely Meredith lives somewhere in Mississauga.

Anyone with new information about any of the investigations is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.