

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have released a photo of a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Scarborough that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday.

The suspect is accused of getting into an argument with the 23-year-old victim and then allegedly stabbing him.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. in a home near Mammoth Hall Trail and Snowball Crescent in the Malvern neighbourhood.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was sent to hospital on an emergency run.

A suspect identified as Rondael Clarke, 27 of Brampton is wanted for aggravated assault. He’s described as six-foot, 175-pounds with shoulder length brown, braided hair with brown eyes.