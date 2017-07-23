Police looking for grey Toyota after drive-by shooting in east end
Police tape is shown at the scene of an apparent drive-by shooting near Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, July 23, 2017 9:55AM EDT
Two people made their own way to hospital after an apparent drive-by shooting in the city’s Eglinton East neighbourhood late Saturday night.
Police were initially called to the Danforth Road and Savarin Street area at around 11:30 p.m. after callers reported hearing four to five gunshots in the area.
Officers did not initially locate any victims at the scene but later connected the two victims who showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds to the call.
Those victims are in non-life threatening condition.
Police say that the incident is being investigated as a likely drive-by shooting.
A grey Toyota may have fled the scene, according to police.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Five people shot inside bar on Victoria Park Avenue
- Driver charged in connection with deadly Oshawa rollover
- Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
- Police looking for grey Toyota after drive-by shooting in east end
- Woman in critical condition after motorcycle vs. car crash in Thistletown