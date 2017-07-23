

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Two people made their own way to hospital after an apparent drive-by shooting in the city’s Eglinton East neighbourhood late Saturday night.

Police were initially called to the Danforth Road and Savarin Street area at around 11:30 p.m. after callers reported hearing four to five gunshots in the area.

Officers did not initially locate any victims at the scene but later connected the two victims who showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds to the call.

Those victims are in non-life threatening condition.

Police say that the incident is being investigated as a likely drive-by shooting.

A grey Toyota may have fled the scene, according to police.