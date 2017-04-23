Police issue warning about possible arsonist
Joshua Freeman, CTV News
Published Sunday, April 23, 2017 8:09PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 23, 2017 8:11PM EDT
Toronto police have issued a warning about a person who may be setting fires in the downtown area.
The warning comes after four different fires were reported in the core Sunday.
According to police, the same person may be setting them intentionally.
The person is described as a white male wearing dark pants and a baseball cap. He was riding a white mountain bike with a blue bag on the side.
