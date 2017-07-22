

Chris Fox And Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have identified a body found near a creek in Brampton on Friday afternoon as that of a missing 28-year-old woman.

At 2:36 p.m. Friday, police were called a greenbelt area near Castlemore Road and Humber West Parkway for a report that a female body had been found.

Investigators including the coroner arrived on the scene and cordoned it off.

On Saturday afternoon, Peel Regional Police said the body was that of Kara Clark of Brampton.

Clark was last seen at 1:00 a.m. on July 18, leaving a private residence in the same area where her body was found three days later.

She was reported missing later on July 18, police said.

Investigators from Peel Regional Police’s homicide and missing persons bureau continue to probe the circumstances that led to Clark’s death.

Anyone who may have seen Clark is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.