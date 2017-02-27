

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A Vaughan man opened the door of his home to find a man holding a pizza box, but a short time later, he was forced to the ground and tied up in what turned out to be home invasion.

York Regional Police were called to a Vaughan residence on Lady Angela Lane, in the area of Bathurst Street and Teston Road, at around 8 p.m. on Friday.

According to investigators, two people who were home at the time told police that they heard a knock at their front door between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

When one of the victims opened the door, a man who was holding two pizza boxes said that he was there for a pizza delivery. But then two other men showed up alongside the man carrying the pizza boxes and all three of them forced their way inside.

One of the suspects was armed with a bat. It is alleged that the suspect then struck one of the victims with the bat and forced him to the ground before tying him up.

Afterwards, the second victim came downstairs after hearing the commotion and was subsequently forced to the ground and tied up as well.

The three suspects then ransacked the home before one of the victims was able to run outside in an attempt to get help.

After noticing that the victim was able to escape the home, the three suspects fled the scene on foot.

When they got to the scene, officers located two 36-year-old male victims inside the home, one of whom suffered minor injuries.

The first suspect has been described as a six-foot middle-eastern man between the ages of 20 and 30 with a goatee.

Police described the second and third suspects as six-foot males weighing approximately 200 pounds and between the ages of 20 and 40. At the time of the incident both suspects were wearing coverings over their faces.

Police said they are continuing to search for the suspects and are investigating the situation to see whether the home or victims were targeted.