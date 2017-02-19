Featured
Peel police searching for teen who went missing in Brampton
Reuben Manbahal is pictured in th8is handout photo. (Peel Regional Police)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 8:52PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 19, 2017 10:24PM EST
Peel police are asking for help to find an 18-year-old man who went missing in Brampton on Saturday.
Police say Reuben Manbahal was last seen by a family member at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 18. at Bramalea City Centre.
Police and Manbahal’s family say they are concerned for his safety as he requires medication and he did not have t with him when he was last seen.
Manbahal is described as a South Asian male, standing at around five-foot-eleven and weighing about 300 pounds. He has a heavy build, short black hair and unshaven facial hair. He was last seen wearing dark green pants, a green striped shirt and a grey jacket with small white stripes.
Anyone with information on Manbahal’s whereabouts is asked to call investigators at the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2133.