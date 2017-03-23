

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A pedestrian is suffering from serious injuries after being struck in Richmond Hill on Thursday.

York Regional Police responded to a call around 5 p.m. for a collision in the area of Bathurst Street and Elgin Mills Road.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the collision.

Elgin Mills is currently closed between Tannery Court and Larratt Lane. Police said motorists should expect the closure to last for several hours.