

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 35-year-old woman who was critically hurt in a five-vehicle crash in Oshawa on Monday has died of her injuries in hospital.

Thirty-five-year-old Stacey Rinaldi was travelling on Harmony Road near Tennyson Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. when she was involved in a crash with a fully-loaded dump truck and four other vehicles.

Durham Regional Police say Rinaldi had to be extricated from her vehicle.

She was initially transported to a local hospital in Oshawa but was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma hospital the same day.

Police confirmed that Rinaldi died there on Wednesday.

A two-month old baby, its mother and another female were also injured in the crash but were treated and released from hospital the same day.

A CTV News Toronto reporter on scene that day said he witnessed the victim’s sister attend the scene. He said the woman broke down in tears and rushed back to her vehicle after learning from police that her relative was involved in the crash.

Police say they’re still investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision and are asking anyone who has information about the crash or witnessed the incident to come forward.