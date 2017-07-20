

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's oldest sitting MPP has announced he will not seek re-election in 2018.

Eighty-six-year-old Monte Kwinter has represented the Liberal Party in York Centre for the past 32 years.

Kwinter, who has served in multiple cabinet positions, says it's been a privilege to serve his community for such a long time.

Premier Kathleen Wynne called Kwinter a stalwart example to MPP's of all stripes, and an important representative for his constituency and the Jewish community.

She also applauded Kwinter on leading Ontario to be the first provincial or state government to establish a permanent trade relation in India in the 1980s.

Kwinter says the time has come for the next generation to serve, but that he's happy to offer his support to the next future York Centre MPP.

Kwinter was re-elected eight consecutive times, and served under three different Liberal Premiers.