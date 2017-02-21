

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





There were no working smoke alarms inside a Brampton home that was the site of a deadly fire last week, the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal confirms to CP24.

The fire at a residence on Madison Street near Dixie Road and Williams Parkway on Feb. 14 resulted in the death of a mother and father and their 19-year-old daughter.

The fourth member of the family, a nine-year-old girl, also suffered severe burns to her hands in the fire and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Though the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, a spokesperson for the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal said the family wouldn’t have been alerted to the fire until it was too late.

“There were no functioning smoke alarms in the home for early detection of fire and smoke,” Carol Gravelle said in a written statement. “According to the Ontario Fire Code, smoke alarms must be installed on every storey and outside all sleeping areas of all Ontario homes,”

Fire officials have previously said that the blaze likely started on the main floor of the home at around 4 a.m.

The three people killed in the fire were all found inside rear bedrooms while the nine-year-old was rescued from the main floor by an occupant of a basement apartment.