

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police say they are investigating a police-involved shooting in Scarborough but no serious injuries have been reported.

It occurred on Adanac Drive in the McCowan and Bellamy roads area at around 10:40 a.m.

Const. Victor Kwong previously said an officer had stopped a vehicle in the area. At that point, a struggle ensued between the officer and the driver of the vehicle.

The driver then reportedly took off on foot, at which point shots were fired by police, Kwong said.

The driver was subsequently arrested.

Kwong says that the driver was unharmed in the altercation while a female officer received an unspecified injury and was transported to hospital via ambulance.

Video taken by a CP24 viewer shows the female officer pointing her gun at an unidentified man as he lies face down in a parking lot. The officer can be heard saying “shots fired” as she radios for backup. At one point, the suspect sits up and the officer shouts “Get down on the ground. Get down on the ground. Now.”

Seconds later, a police cruiser arrives on scene and a second officer gets out and helps the first officer arrest the man.

Police continue to investigate.

Eglinton Avenue East is closed at Mason Road to allow for the investigation.

The 86 Scarborough and 116 Morningside buses are also diverting both ways via McCowan, Kingston, and Markham as a result.